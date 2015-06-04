Australia's FIFA 'payment' faces investigation

A proposed senate committee is set to investigate Australia's financial dealings with FIFA in the lead up to the 2022 World Cup bid.

The investigation centres around a $500,000 'stadium redevelopment' payment, which was allegedly stolen by disgraced former FIFA executive Jack Warner, who is now facing indictment in the US.

The Australian Government and the Australian Federal Police, along with the committee are seeking answers from Football Federation Australia over the use of tax-payer dollars following Independent senator Nick Xenophon questioning of the misuse of the $42.25 million the federal government gave to the FFA for the 2010 World Cup bid.

"If the FFA got duped by Mr Warner ... how do we know that Australian taxpayers haven't been duped to the tune of $45 million that was given to the FFA as part of the World Cup bid?" Xenophon said.