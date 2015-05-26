Chinese goalkeeper Sui Weijie conceded one of the most embarrassing goals of all time, not that he knew much about it.

Goalkeeper drinking water as opposition scores. Source: YouTube

Playing for Chinese side Lifan, Sui left his goal unguarded to take a water break after his side conceded a free kick near the edge of the area.

But Liaoning midfielder Ding Haifeng took the free kick quickly and slotted the ball home as Sui's back was turned.

The match finished 1-1 and not only did Sui cost his side victory, he also threw away about $125,000.

Lifan management had promised a 1 million yuan bonus (AU$206,000) for a win since the newly-promoted club had been struggling in relegation zone.

Instead the team were given 400,000 yuan ($82,000) for the draw.

And to make matter worse, Sui was fined 50,000 yuan ($10,000) for the blunder and is facing suspension.

"I made a terrible mistake in Sunday's game and let go a full three points," said an apologetic Sui.

"I won't repeat the same mistake and will never lose concentration."