Cristiano Ronaldo didn't donate $9m to Nepal relief effort, confirm Save The Children

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo didn't donate $A9 million to Save the Children's relief efforts in Nepal, the charity has confirmed.

Ronaldo has proven to be very charitable during past disasters. Source: Getty

Ronaldo is the charity's global ambassador and has previously raised awareness about the efforts after the two major earthquakes which have killed over 8,000 people.

However, reports emanating from French football magazine So Foot have been denied by the charity who instead took the opportunity to thank the Portugal star for "using his voice and global visibility to raise awareness."

"Ronaldo has used his voice and his global visibility to raise awareness of the problems that the most vulnerable children around the world, including those affected by the earthquake in Nepal face", they said in a statement on their official website.

"The latest information on the donation of Cristiano Ronaldo to the emergency response of Save the Children in Nepal is false.

"After the second earthquake, which has brought further devastation to the country, the NGO wants to thank Cristiano Ronaldo and other influential people support to publicise the situation in which children and families in Nepal are. To learn more about how help go here.”

