Report claims FIFA president Sepp Blatter won't enter USA because he fears FBI

FIFA president Sepp Blatter will not enter the United States because he is afraid of the FBI's investigation into football's governing body, according to an ESPN report.

Blatter is apparently concerned about an ongoing FBI probe into bribery and corruption at FIFA surrounding the bids for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia and the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Damian Collins on how Qatar got the 2022 World Cup: “Money. It bought it...I mean, there’s no other conclusion you could draw.” — E:60 (@E60) May 12, 2015

The ESPN investigative news magazine show E:60 claims that Blatter has not set foot in the USA since 2011 amid claims it would be "unwise" for him to travel to the States.

The FBI has been investigating FIFA with the cooperation of a former senior American official in the organization. — E:60 (@E60) May 12, 2015

The FBI have been investigating FIFA for the past three years despite football's governing body continuing to support the award of the tournaments to Russia and Qatar in 2010.

It has been claimed that American Chuck Blazer, a former member of the FIFA Executive Committe between 1996 until 2013, is a figure who is helping the FBI in their investigations.

Blazer has apparently being wired up in the past by the FBI - most notably at the 2012 Olympic Games in London - during meetings involving FIFA members.

