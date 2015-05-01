Everyone in football knows that Cristiano Ronaldo is a perfectionist.

Ronaldo reacts angrily after teammate 'steals' his goal. Source: Getty

Whether it be his hair, body or determination on the football pitch you can guarantee that Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winner will always give you his utmost commitment.

Ronaldo's perfectionism was displayed once again during Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Almeria on Wednesday, as Alvaro Arbeloa nipped in ahead of the 30-year-old to score Los Blancos' third goal of the game.

Clearly frustrated that his teammate, a right-back by nature, 'stole' the goal which would have seen him score his 40th La Liga strike of the season and move two ahead of rival Lionel Messi, the Portuguese kicked the ball in anger and shook his head in frustration.

Ronaldo ain't happy he had his goal stolen... https://t.co/WR5MTlDFlg — Transfer Site (@TransferSite) April 29, 2015

Never mind Cristiano, we're sure you'll reach goal no.40 in no time!

Gaaaah, Ronaldo makes it so easy to hate him. Disgraceful behaviour on that goal. — Lenny Aidefors (@lfcswebranch) April 29, 2015

Ronaldo is our main goal scorer. He's expected to score every game and you can understand his frustration when he's not doing so. — Mohsin Hamid (@TheeEgyptian) April 29, 2015

It's incredible how much of a perfectionist Ronaldo is. The man hates losing and not scoring! Vamos Ronaldo! #ForThe33rd #PichichiBound — Aaron Magallanes (@Aaron70458498) April 29, 2015

Cristiano Ronaldo looking unimpressed that Arbeloa has scored when he hasn't. Some call it hunger, others selfishness. Really, it's both. — Andy West (@andywest01) April 29, 2015

More from Pitchside