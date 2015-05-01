Ronaldo reacts angrily after teammate 'steals' his goal

Everyone in football knows that Cristiano Ronaldo is a perfectionist.
Whether it be his hair, body or determination on the football pitch you can guarantee that Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winner will always give you his utmost commitment.
Ronaldo's perfectionism was displayed once again during Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Almeria on Wednesday, as Alvaro Arbeloa nipped in ahead of the 30-year-old to score Los Blancos' third goal of the game.
Clearly frustrated that his teammate, a right-back by nature, 'stole' the goal which would have seen him score his 40th La Liga strike of the season and move two ahead of rival Lionel Messi, the Portuguese kicked the ball in anger and shook his head in frustration.
Never mind Cristiano, we're sure you'll reach goal no.40 in no time!
