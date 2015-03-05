Ronaldo sends hairstylist to brush his wax statue monthly

Cristiano Ronaldo may have taken his personal image obsession one step further after it was revealed that he sends a stylist to brush his waxwork figure once a month.

The Real Madrid star, who has a museum named after himself in Portugal, has had his waxwork on display at the Museo de Cera since December 2013.

And now a member of Madrid's wax museum has told a Spanish radio station that the Ballon d'Or winner sends his own hair stylist along to maintain the figure.

"Cristiano told us to be sure his figure was perfect," Gonzalo Presa told Cadena Ser Catalunya.

"He sent his own hairstylist to brush his figure once a month. Cristiano's hair is natural. It is not a wig and it comes from India."

