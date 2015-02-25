Football fans at the non-league match between Kingstonian and Bognor Regis Town were left shocked after one of the goalkeepers hurdled the advertising hoardings and confronted a fan.

Goalkeeper jumps into crowd to fight fan

In the Ryman Premier League game, Kingstonian goalkeeper Rob Tolfrey lost his cool completely, seemingly in response to something shouted by a supporter, as he reacted in violent fashion.

A mass brawl ensued involving numerous players and fans as a result of the ugly confrontation with police eventually being called.

Blows were traded as a Bognor player watched on, before players and staff from both sides decided to pile in to try and separate the player and fan.

In scenes reminiscent of Eric Cantona's infamous kung-fu kick, the fight between player and fan left other supporters and players completely stunned.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called to a fight at Kingstonian FC around 9:45pm and we are currently investigating."

Kingstonian player Josh Casey tweeted of the unbelievable incident:

Massive well done to the Bognor fan that punched our keeper in the face 👏 it's a game of football...absolutely pathetic. — Josh Casey (@JoshCasey14) February 23, 2015

