'We're racist and we like it,' Chelsea fans taunt black male

Shocking video has emerged of Chelsea fans refusing to let a black man board a train in Paris.

'We're racist and that's the way we like it,' Chelsea fans chant at black male

Chelsea were in Paris to play against Paris St Germain in the Champions League and hordes of their fans made the journey across the channel.

The horrific video shows the Chelsea fans standing in the doorway and pushing a black male back off the train as he tries to board.

When he tries again he is shoved even harder off again.

All the while the fans are chanting, “We’re racist, we’re racist, and that’s the way we like it’.

Chelsea FC released a statement condemning the behaviour of their fans, insisting action will be taken if fans can be identified from the incident.

"Such behaviour is abhorrent and has no place in football or society,” the club said.

"We will support any criminal action against those involved, and should evidence point to involvement of Chelsea season-ticket holders or members the club will take the strongest possible action against them, including banning orders."