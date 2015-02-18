Footballer buys mansion ‘haunted by curse of Tutankhamun’

Former Chelsea and Everton striker Samuel Eto’o has a new £18.5 million ($36.3m) mansion in Genoa - but an Italian newspaper warns it could be haunted!

Footballer buys mansion ‘haunted by curse of Tutankhamum’

The Cameroon striker has apparently acquired a new 30-room property, Villa Altachiara, in the port city, a 19th Century home with views of Ligurian Riviera.

However, Corriere dello Sport has a warning for the former Chelsea man, claiming that a curse lies upon the house.

Samuel Eto'o buys £18.5million mansion in Italy 'haunted' by the curse of Tutankhamun http://t.co/v2ayVvAbAq pic.twitter.com/0WiOWhO9Fg — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 17, 2015

The villa was built by George Herbert, Earl of Carnarvon, an Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamun.

The Earl died only months after discovering the tomb, following a mosquito bite, leading some to believe he was cursed by uncovering the tomb.

Herbert’s nephew was killed in the villa when he fell down a flight of stairs, and in 2001 Francesca Vacca Agusta, the owner of the house was found dead in mysterious circumstances after disappearing from the cliff-top home.

