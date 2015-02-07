University to offer Cristiano Ronaldo-based degree

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the focal point of a four-year degree at a Canadian university, according to reports.

University to offer Ronaldo-based degree course

The degree will not specifically focus on Ronaldo’s exquisite talent as a footballer but on his cultural relevance.

The sociology degree is to become available at the University of British Columbia Okanagan and Professor Luis Aguiar had the following to say in a recent interview.

"Ronaldo is the centre and every discussion, class meeting revolves around Ronaldo initially. And then we explore, we broaden out to larger themes.

"So it starts with Ronaldo but Ronaldo is almost like a springboard to talk about larger issues that are much more sociologically significant than just a biography of Ronaldo.

"I don't know if Ronaldo knows about the course. I haven't heard from Ronaldo, I haven't heard from his entourage. I would love to hear from either one, and I would love to have Ronaldo maybe Skyping into the class."

This latest development in 'brand Ronaldo' will add to his growing commercial empire - and the Portuguese star didn't even have to orchestrate anything on this occasion.

Of course, Ronaldo is not the first prominent sportsperson to be the subject of tertiary education. In fact he is not even the first former Manchester United player to be central to a degree course.

Back in 2000 Staffordshire University offered a 12-week module as part of its BA in Sports, Media and Culture that studied the cultural impact of David Beckham.

The course was said to have focused on elements such as his new haircuts and his marriage to Victoria Adams.

More from Early Doors