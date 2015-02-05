As the final whistle blew in the 2015 Asian Cup, Australian football experienced the crowning glory of arguably its greatest-ever achievement.

State of Play: Gallop talks up Australian football ambitions

Fans will never forget the moment the Socceroos claimed their first piece of major silverware however the more enduring success was the tournament itself.

Naysayers were silenced as foreign teams with players we didn't recognise, with names we sometimes struggled to pronounce, battled away before pulsating and appreciative crowds.

Australia's migrant communities proudly stood and sang for their nations of origin, with their support also a celebration of the new lives they have made for themselves down under.

Talk of empty stadiums and flagging public interest was soon forgotten as even the most casual of football fans were engrossed by the drama and excitement of the moment.

Across the 32 games, 650,000 spectators flocked to the grounds – the most in Asian Cup history - while the Australian TV audience for the final peaked at 1.6 million.

David Gallop, Football Federation Australia chief executive, is adamant the sport must now harness this momentum in its ongoing fight for a bigger slice of the Australian sporting landscape.

Speaking on Monday at the launch of the AIA Vitality MiniRoos, a grassroots initiative to get more children playing football, Gallop didn’t disguise his lofty ambitions.

“We are on a mission to make our sport the largest and most popular in Australia,” he said.

“It’s not going to happen overnight but it will happen over the next few decades.

“We saw a taste of what is to come on Saturday night, in the way the nation got behind the Socceroos.

“Football represents this country in all of its diversity and this is just the start of the journey.”

With Asian football officials openly declaring the 2015 Asian Cup the ‘best ever’, the FFA has already turned its attentions to securing another big tournament - the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The news is a timely boost for women’s football in Australia, especially coupled with the Matildas’ upcoming World Cup campaign.

The ABC announced late last year that funding cuts would force them to abandon their TV coverage of the domestic W-League from next season.

However Gallop is adamant that considerable setback won’t curb the success of women’s football down under.

“Hosting the Women’s World Cup would fit nicely into our strategic plans and our desire to see women’s football grow in this country,” he said.

“The ongoing success of the women’s game is a crucial part of our plans moving forward and we’re extremely proud of our Matildas, who are such are fantastic ambassadors and role-models.”

But amongst the overwhelming positivity in Australian football this week, there are also a few major concerns that can’t be ignored.

The two A-League games since Saturday’s Asian Cup triumph each attracted less than 10,000 punters through the gates, and generally speaking, the league’s crowds are not growing.

To this end, Gallop spoke of the multitude of ethnic communities who showed such passion during the Asian Cup, and the importance of now enticing them to support the domestic game.

“It was always part of the plan to make sure that the multiculturalism that was celebrated during the tournament is captured and potentially converted to interest in the A-League,” he said.

“That’s a work in progress and hopefully the good experience that people had when they went out to Asian Cup games will excite them about getting behind football generally in the country and the showcase of that is the A-League.”

Then, of course, you have the shambolic situation at Newcastle Jets.

Gallop stated he has confidence in the future of the club but it remains to be seen whether that future is with millionaire businessman Nathan Tinkler at the helm.

“We’ve got a responsibility as the national governing body to keep our clubs operating in a stable way,” Gallop said.

“We’ve put the club on notice about our concerns and we need to see things put in place quickly.”