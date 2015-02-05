16-year-old in Real Madrid's Champions League squad

Martin Odegaard’s incredible rise continues with the news that he has been included in Real Madrid’s 25-man squad for the Champions League.

Marca reports that Odegaard has been added to the official list of 25 Real Madrid players for the upcoming two-legged last-16 tie against Schalke.

And if he does make an appearance he will become the youngest player to ever feature in the competition.

Odegaard is not eligible to be named on Real Madrid’s B list, which is usually the preserve of young talents, as he has not been at the club for two years.

Odegaard would have to be placed on the A list, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Real Madrid include teenager Martin Odegaard in Champions League squad http://t.co/6UfuF9gblN (Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/MF8VIEGRLy — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) February 4, 2015

Former Nigeria international Celestine Babayaro was 16 years and 87 days old when he represented Anderlecht in 1994 but Odegaard will set a new mark if he does play against Schalke, having only just turned 16 in December.

Making football history is nothing new for Odegaard: he became the youngest ever player in the Norwegian top flight at 15 years and 117 days; the youngest ever goalscorer in Norway 33 days later; the youngest ever Norway international at 15 years and 253 days; and the youngest ever player to appear in a European Championship match at 15 years and 300 days old.

But a Champions League debut with Real Madrid, who are reportedly paying him as much as $150,000 per week, would arguably be his most impressive feat yet.

Odegaard was signed to play in Real Madrid’s Castilla B team, with a view to training with the first team initially, but his progress appears to have been accelerated if indeed he is among the 25 names listed in Madrid’s Champions League squad.

Martin Odegaard set up two goals on his Real Madrid B-team debut in a behind closed-doors friendly vs Beijing Guoan pic.twitter.com/lvt3bkaple — InsideWorldFootball (@insidewldftball) February 4, 2015

The Norwegian playmaker – who attracted interest from a vast number of top European clubs, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich – impressed in his Castilla debut on Wednesday, a 3-3 friendly draw against Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

Odegaard lined up in the No. 10 shirt for Zinedine Zidane’s side and played for 63 minutes of the match at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. He played a key part in Madrid’s first goal, and you can see highlights of his performance in the video below.

