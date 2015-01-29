A football match in Iraq was abandoned after a mortar round was allegedly detonated next to a nearby police car.

Mortar round interrupts football match in Iraq

Footage has been released which shows a game in the war-torn country being disrupted by the blast caused from an artillery weapon which fires explosive shells.

It's unknown whether the video is old or new but the YouTube description claims it was only released this week.

The match, which was most likely abandoned after the players ran to safety, has yet to be identified.

