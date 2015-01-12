Roma's legendary captain Francesco Totti has played - and scored - in his fair share of Rome derbies against the Serie A title-chasing side's fierce rivals Lazio.

Totti celebrates derby goal with on-field selfie

But who would have expected his latest goal celebration to leap straight up to near the top of his all-time memorable moments in the storied collision?

Totti's selfie goal celebration in Rome derby https://t.co/dzE23PC5QE — James Dart (@James_Dart) January 11, 2015

Totti's brace cancelled out Lazio's 2-0 lead in the 2014/15 Stadio Olimpico fixture allocated as a Roma home game, and celebrated the second in a manner which is fast becoming all the rage - much to the chagrin of the majority of football lovers.

Totti joins Berbatov in the bin of footballers who used to be cool — Tom Adams (@tomEurosport) January 11, 2015

Soon enough, #TottiSelfie was a thing on Twitter.

