Totti celebrates derby goal with on-field selfie

Roma's legendary captain Francesco Totti has played - and scored - in his fair share of Rome derbies against the Serie A title-chasing side's fierce rivals Lazio.
But who would have expected his latest goal celebration to leap straight up to near the top of his all-time memorable moments in the storied collision?
Totti's brace cancelled out Lazio's 2-0 lead in the 2014/15 Stadio Olimpico fixture allocated as a Roma home game, and celebrated the second in a manner which is fast becoming all the rage - much to the chagrin of the majority of football lovers.
Soon enough, #TottiSelfie was a thing on Twitter.
