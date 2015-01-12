News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms
Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms

Totti celebrates derby goal with on-field selfie

Eurosport | Early Doors
Yahoo7 Sport /

Roma's legendary captain Francesco Totti has played - and scored - in his fair share of Rome derbies against the Serie A title-chasing side's fierce rivals Lazio.

Totti celebrates derby goal with on-field selfie

Totti celebrates derby goal with on-field selfie

But who would have expected his latest goal celebration to leap straight up to near the top of his all-time memorable moments in the storied collision?



Totti's brace cancelled out Lazio's 2-0 lead in the 2014/15 Stadio Olimpico fixture allocated as a Roma home game, and celebrated the second in a manner which is fast becoming all the rage - much to the chagrin of the majority of football lovers.



Soon enough, #TottiSelfie was a thing on Twitter.

The actual selfie. Pic: Instagram

More from Early Doors

Back To Top