Steven Gerrard receives cringeworthy welcome from MLS

LA Galaxy have confirmed that Steven Gerrard will join them when his contract with Liverpool expires this summer - and the social media managers at Major League Soccer are clearly excited about it.

Steve Gerrard receives cringeworthy welcome from Major League Soccer

The league's most successful side have managed to secure the signature of a second England captain, after David Beckham played for them between 2007 and 2012.

"At this stage of my career I think the timing is right to move on to a fresh challenge," Gerrard said in a video on the league website.

"I'm going to be moving to the most successful team in the United States."

And the league's enthusiasm certainly couldn't be matched by many after this cringeworthy tweet in which the word 'bae' was used in reference to Gerrard being reunited with former team-mate Robbie Keane.

According to the fountain of street knowledge that is Urban Dictionary, bae is a 'Danish word for excrement and also used by people on the internet who think it means baby, sweetie etc'.

Gerrard won 10 trophies at Liverpool, including the Champions League in 2005, and will be hoping for several successful years in America with his new 'bae's'...