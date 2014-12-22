Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo paid a visit to his childhood town of Funchal, Madeira for the unveiling of a statue in his honour.

Huge statue of Cristiano Ronaldo erected

Ronaldo, who is rightly considered as one of the greatest players to have ever played the beautiful game, is by far the biggest export of the Portuguese island and already has a museum in his name.

The museum boasts over 125 trophies and, according to the superstar, is there to give something back to his many, many fans.

And now it appears that those supporters will have another way to worship their idol.

After helping Real Madrid claim the Club World Cup in which the Liga giants beat Argentina’s San Lorenzo 2-0, the 29-year-old flew back home to pose in front of the huge statue with his family.

The life-size model of Ronaldo may not look too similar to the preened Real star, but it depicts him in his trademark free-kick pose and accentuates the forward’s admirable physique, with the figure-hugging kit enhancing every muscle on his body in a complimentary manner.

No wonder he looks so happy with it…