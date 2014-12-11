A young Peruvian football star enjoyed a miraculous survival after being hit by lightning during a match.

Footballer survives being struck by lightning mid-match

Joao Contreras of Sport Aguila was taking part in a Copa Peru second-leg match against Union Fuerza Minera at the time, and just before half-time a huge storm blew up at the stadium in Huancayo.

Lightning struck - and Contreras was hit by a thunderbolt, knocking him to the floor and sending a small plume of smoke into the air.

Team-mates and fans instantly feared the worst, and many took to Twitter to announce the death of the 21-year-old and offer their condolences to his family.

Incredibly, however, Contreras survived. Medical staff ran on to the pitch to tend to him and he was taken straight to hospital where he is recovering from second degree burns.

The match was of course abandoned with the scores 1-1 a the time, with Aguila desperately trying to overturn a daunting 6-3 deficit from the first leg.

Considering that they're in the mood for miracles, hopes must be high for another great escape when the game is rescheduled.