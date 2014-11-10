Christoph Kramer probably wasn’t expecting to feel the effects of concussion four months after his World Cup final head injury, but judging from his calamitous own goal in the Bundesliga he may well be.

Christoph Kramer: the greatest own goal of all-time?

The incredible incident occurred shortly before the hour mark of Borussia Moenchengladbach’s clash with Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

The visitors – with the scores goalless – were calmly knocking the ball around in defence when Kramer was found inside the centre circle.

But instead of keeping things simple, the German proceeded to float an astonishing 45-yard back-pass over helpless goalkeeper Yann Sommer to evoke memories of former Arsenal left-back Lee Dixon’s accidental lob of David Seaman from 1991.

Kramer’s unfortunate strike proved to be the game’s only goal as Dortmund held on to climb out of the relegation zone.

The 23-year-old claims he can’t remember anything from the World Cup final against Argentina after a violent collision with Ezequiel Garay’s shoulder cut short his match on 31 minutes.

He could probably do with a similar dose of brain fog after this clanger.

Christoph Kramer with the own goal of the season http://t.co/JKcku60SEz — Football Vines (@FootballVines) November 9, 2014

