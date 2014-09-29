Liverpool are reportedly set to open talks with 19-year-old Raheem Sterling in a bid to ward off interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool set to throw big bucks at teen Sterling

According to The Mirror, the Reds are set to offer a staggering contract worth £100,000 ($185,550) a week in order to keep him at the club.

Not too shabby for a teenager.

The gifted 19-year-old’s stock has risen so rapidly in the past 12 months that he is now an influential player for both club and country and is widely considered a certain starter.

Last season he announced himself as one of the brightest prospects in the game, as Liverpool fell agonisingly short of their 19th top flight league title, with a string of scintillating performances and now shoulders an increased burden for the club and England.

Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers believes they need to be careful it does not have an adverse effect on the nine-cap England international’s development.

"We certainly have to be aware of it," he said. "It’s easy just to turn around and say ‘he is 19 and can play every day of the week’. But it doesn’t work like that.

"There will be periods when they need to rest. Of course, when you give them the rest because you are planning ahead, you get accused of picking the wrong team.

"He is a big talent. The key is to try and nurture it, while also understanding the best players want to play in the games. And he will certainly have enough games this season."