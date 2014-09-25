Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan has taken the extraordinary step in denying he killed his rapper friend Castro.

Footballer denies killing friend in ‘human sacrifice ritual’

Castro and his girlfriend, Janet Bandu, reportedly drowned in a jet ski accident whilst on holiday with the football star at his resort in Ada, southern Ghana.

However, the pair’s bodies were never found by local authorities investigating the deaths which led to rumours that the rapper’s body was used in a ritual sacrifice for financial gain, report The Mirror.

Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng stated in a press conference that, after Castra and Bandu had failed to return from a jet ski ride, a group – which included Gyan – went in search of the pair, only to find an unmanned jet ski. Agyabeng insisted that it was at this point the police were informed.

He said: "When it became apparent that Castro and Janet had disappeared, an article appeared online which appeared to commiserate with Asamoah Gyan citing the recent loss of his mother and now the loss of his best friend.

"One would have thought that this would have been a point of reference to console the Gyans – and indeed, a good number of well-meaning persons expressed this sentiment and sought to encourage us to stand firm.

"To the thousands of individuals and institutions that came to our aid and to offer support, we express our gratitude.

"Sadly, the expression of empathy during a person’s moment of grief and utter dismay does not sell in the media.

"What sells in the media, and what indeed sold and is still selling in the media in Ghana are wild allegations and rumours directed especially at Asamoah Gyan – ranging from the absurd – of the imputation of criminality to him in the sense that he either murdered Castro or had him kidnapped – and ending with the ludicrous – that he sacrificed him spiritually to enhance his career.

"We had no hand in that occurrence. We have no moral or legal culpability whatsoever.

"None of us rode out into the open estuary with Castro and Janet Bandu.

"Castro rode out there on his own volition and none of us have the slightest idea as to what happened to them.

"We have only been guess working and conjecturing and making what appears to us to be intelligent deductions – in light of the facts available to us, especially the fact that when they rode out on the jet ski Janet Bandu was not wearing a life jacket.

"We know Castro all too well. He was our brother. We loved him as one of our own. We did everything together with him.

"You are all witnesses to the hit songs Castro has been featuring Asamoah Gyan on and the added popularity that gave him.

"Indeed, the duo were just about to release another song. We will never do anything to harm him.

"We are in unimaginable pain and shock and we will give anything to get Castro and Janet back."

