Remember the name Pietro Tomaselli.

AS Roma signs 9-year-old football prodigy

At just nine years of age, the pint-sized footballer has signed with Italian giants AS Roma.

Pietro first caught the eye of the football world as YouTube clips of his silky skills went viral earlier this year.

Boasting an astounding array of tricks, the Belgian wonderkid was reportedly approached by a host of leading European clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

However Pietro’s father Pino said ultimately it was his son’s decision to sign with Roma.

“Everyone [already] knows him [at Roma] – he’s the mascot already there,” he said.

“They have welcomed him wonderfully well, as if he were better than Maradona.”

It may be a few years before we see Pietro run out at Stadio Olimpico but he is already being labelled ‘the new Totti’ – in reference to Roma’s legendary striker Francesco Totti.

With a little bit of luck we may one day mention the name Tomaselli in the same breath as Maradona, Ronaldo and Messi.

