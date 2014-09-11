Parents who wish to name their children after Barcelona star Lionel Messi will now be prohibited from doing so in his home city.

The name 'Messi' is now strictly prohibited for kids

Authorities in Argentina have moved to stop any more kids being called 'Messi' amid concerns that the situation could get out of control.

It all came about after Hector Varela from Rio Negro in the south of Argentina battled with authorities in order to be allowed to name his son Messi Daniel Varela.

This was the first such case in the country, but it has led to a civil servant moving swiftly to ensure that it is not followed by a deluge of other parents in Rosario - the forward's home city.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the director of the Civil Register of the Santa Fe province, Gonzalo Carrillo, has said Messi is now not permitted as a forename.

It is now "against the law", report the paper, in a bid to take away any confusion following what could have been seen as a precedent.

Varela said of the situation with his child's name: "I am Messi's father. Many people chose Lionel as a name for their sons after Messi, but this is more obvious".

He requested special permission from the authorities, unaware that his son was to be Argentina's first and that such a fuss was about to be kicked up.

Finally, his son was successfully registered as 'Messi Daniel Varela'.

Earlier this year, Catalonia's veterinary association released figures that suggested 701 cats and dogs in the region are named after the footballer, as noted by the Independent.

It comes days after Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal has named his son 'Pirlo' and followed it up with a brilliant set of hashtags to explain the decision.

"Today I have been graced with the birth of my first child Pirlo Kayal. My wife Angela and Pirlo are both doing well. It's been an emotional day, especially for my parents who have come to see the birth of their first grandchild.

"I would like to thank everyone for all their support and messages. I also thank god for everything he has blessed me with and today he has blessed me with a son. #nopirlo #noparty"

Another couple in Bloemfontein had twin boys during the opening match between South Africa and Mexico and decided to name their kids after the two teams playing.

Then, in 2011, there was the baby named after fourteen members of the Burnley football team; while earlier this month, the Newcastle Chronicle caught up with a Newcastle fan who named her son 'Cole' back in 1995 only to see him sold to Manchester United a couple of months later.

But in this latest case, a couple have come up with a much more cunning 'bigger picture' plan for an outcome they are hoping will be related to their child's name.

A Cologne supporting couple have named their baby after Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski. Why? Because it reflects their desperation to attract the Germany star back to their club.