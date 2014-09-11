For the millionaire footballer, comes the millionaire's plane.

Nike designing plane specifically for footballers

According to travel and technology company Teague, these images could soon become reality to help football teams travel around the world in ultimate luxury.

Brazil's players apparently clocked up 8000 air miles during the two-week international break.

But worries of club managers over the effect such arduous travel have on their star players could soon be a thing of the past.

In conjunction with Nike, Teague have come up with a revolutionary idea to help athletes maintain peak performance by designing what the interior of the new plane could look like.

Players can rest and recuperate while they return from key games with lie-flat seating included to cater for athletes, and compression sleeves to ice muscles during trips.

Biometric testing and analysis is also available during flights.

Lie-flat seating is designed with athletes in mind.

There is room for players to receive a sports massage during the flight.

Pity it wasn't designed before England flew to Brazil for the World Cup.