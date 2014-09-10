Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Orion was struck in the head by a rock in a truly shocking incident during the big Sudamericana clash between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central.

Goalkeeper struck by rock thrown by fans

Orion rushed towards medical staff with his head bleeding from a cut sustained after a rock hit him badly.

The Boca goalkeeper suffered the blow from the fans amid an incredibly intense atmosphere which turned nasty.

The second-round match saw the fans throw flares and create a very intimidating atmosphere throughout.

Orion initially seemed unconcerned by the incident, but when he then raced over to receive medical attention it was clear that the blood had started to flow.

He was treated lying down on the pitch and was ultimately unharmed beyond the initial cut from the blow of the rock.

It was a very ugly incident, but fortunately the keeper was able to continue and play out the remainder of the match.

The incident comes just three weeks after a player died of a head injury after being hit by a rock apparently thrown by his own fans at a top-flight league game in Algeria.

Albert Ebosse, a striker from Cameroon, died in hospital after being hit as players left the field following a 2-1 loss for his club, JS Kabylie.

Ebosse, 24 and the leading goal-scorer in the Algerian league last season, was apparently hit by the rock hurled from a section of JS Kabylie supporters angry at their team's loss.

Ebosse was struck as players walked off after the game as fans began throwing rocks at them. He was taken to the hospital around 500 metres from the stadium, where he died.

