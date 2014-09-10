Manchester United's embarrassing merchandise gaffe

We all make mistakes, but when they're made on overpriced official Premier League merchandise, it's hard not to giggle.
Here we have two amusing examples of this.
First, there's the Manchester United fan who wasted no time in buying the shirt of new signing Radamel Falcao directly from the club's online shop.
When it arrived, they realised they were the proud owner of a "Flacao" shirt.
This was either a mistake or the player Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward thought he was signing all along.
Then there's the case of the young Newcastle fans who were surely delighted to receive their back to school bags from Sports Direct — the company founded by Newcastle owner Mike Ashley that has its name plastered all over St. James' Park — until they noticed that the zippers said Fulham.
