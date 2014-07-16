5 Reasons to be Excited for the Upcoming A-League Season

The Melbourne City Revolution

Only weeks after Spanish superstar David Villa was confirmed for a 10-game stint with Melbourne City, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was also announced to join the club.

Lampard will be joining Villa in Melbourne before the pair move to the new MLS franchise New York City in 2015.

Not only will Lampard be linking up with Villa, but Chelsea’s all-time leading goal scorer will be reuniting with former Chelsea teammate Damien Duff.

These three major signings have shadowed some of the other quality players lured in by City such as Aaron Mooy and James Brown.

Melbourne City has been able to revolutionise the A-League since Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour invested in the club.

Hopefully this move will set a precedent for the future of the A-League, in that clubs will start to form partnerships with other clubs based in Europe.

This notion could see an increase in quality players coming through the league, such as the ones brought in by Melbourne City.

The impact of the World Cup

The inclusion of an array of A-League players within Ange Postecoglou’s World Cup squad signified not only a new era for the national team, but also highlighted how far the A-League has come since its humble beginnings.

The squad therefore recognised the progression of Australia’s domestic competition as A-League players were readily given opportunites.

During the World Cup, the Socceroo’s squad consisted of six A-League players as well as eleven ex-players.

The significance of this is that over half of the squad’s players can attribute some of their development to playing in the A-League.

This can be accredited to the dramatic improvement of the league’s standard since it’s inception in 2005 and highlights that the league is playing a major role in producing talent that can mix it with the likes of Chile, Netherlands and Spain.

This approach illustrating Postecoglou’s intent to change the direction of the national team and make changes, that in his opinion, are necessary for the progression of Australian football.

Matt Spiranovic had a solid World Cup and the Western Sydney man demonstrated stoic defending in the face of some onslaughts, was cool in possession and will be a key figure in the future of the Australian national team.

Likewise Matt McKay was possibly Australia’s best performer against Holland and he had two standout games after missing the opener.

The original squad also included Josh Brillante and Adam Taggart from the Newcastle Jets.

While only Taggart made the final 23, both of these players have sealed moves to Europe.

Taggart signing for Fulham, while Brillante has just signed for Italian giants Fiorentina.

This season will see the continued rise of upcoming Socceroo stars as well as emerging talents whom are all setting out to feature in the 2015 Asian Cup squad.

The FFA Cup

Australia’s inaugural nation-wide knockout tournament has created huge excitement for all players and clubs involved.

The FFA cup features every A-League club alongside 22 clubs who have progressed from the ranks of the semi-professional and amateur tiers.

There is a huge incentive for non A-League clubs, as the draw’s structure ensures that a minimum of one non-professional club will make the semi-finals.

This cup is a significant milestone for Australian football and will mark the return of some of Australia’s traditional clubs.

It has united the football community and is emblematic of a growing Australian football culture.

This cup will also give the A-League and State League clubs greater exposure and will hopefully replicate the same excitement generated from other cups around the world such as England’s FA cup.

Sydney FC

Sydney endured a constantly fluctuating season last year and although they made the finals, fans were left feeling dissatisfied.

The Sky Blues were constantly scrutinised for their inconsistency and poor performances under coach Frank Farina, but his sacking and the consequent employment of Graham Arnold should have all Sydney fans feeling extremely positive.

Arnold worked wonders during his time at the Central Coast Mariners and has a remarkable ability to build successful squads from nothing.

He has derived much of his success in previous years with the help of Andrew Clark, who has also followed him to Sydney.

This coaching partnership, as well as Sydney’s willingness to spend big should result in a massive season for the Sky Blues.

Arnold has already brought in some big name players such as Shane Smeltz, Bernie Ibini and Alex Brosque and rumor is there are still more to come.

Another point to keep in mind, is that Sydney FC’s National Youth League squad were crowned champions last year, and therefore the club has plenty of young talent at its disposal.

The Melbourne Derby

Melbourne is arguably the sporting capital of Australia, so when the local derby was introduced a few years back it was always going to be a momentous occasion.

This season it will be spiced up even more due to the takeover of Melbourne City and the Victories signing of the leagues most prolific striker, Besart Berisha.

Both of these factors will ensure increased interest in the derby, a clash that now has a very similar backstory to the Manchester derby in the EPL.

The once inferior Manchester City have become United’s “Noisy Neighbors” and are now arguably the stronger Manchester side.

Likewise, the take over of Melbourne City may see them become the superior club in the state of Victoria.

The injection of funds has seen City put together a strong squad that has the potential to challenge the top clubs.

This rivalry has ascended into one of Australia’s greatest sporting rivalries and has paralleled the intensity of the league’s other infamous derby ‘The Big Blue’.

The derby continues to produce incredible atmospheres and some of the largest attendances in the league.

A new look Melbourne team, increased competition and the charismatic Berisha will only make things more interesting.