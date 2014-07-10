Belgian beauty lands model contract from World Cup photo

Axelle Despiegelaere was just a beautiful face in the crowd in crowd cheering on her Belgium national team as they took on Russia at the World Cup - now she is the face of L’Oreal in her home country.

Much like American beauty queen Katherine Webb - who received international attention after a commentator picked her out of the crowd during a college football game - Despiegelaere had her photo taken while was watching her team face Russia in a Group H World Cup game in Brazil.

The 17-year-old's photo went viral on Twitter and landed in newspapers across the world.

Upon returning home to Belgium, the glamour girl created a Facebook page and gathered more than 200,000 likes.

With this clever marketing, Despiegelaere won a contract from L’Oreal, and filmed a promotional video for the cosmetics company.