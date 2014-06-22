US women's football team goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested in Seattle after assaulting her sister and teenage nephew at her home.

US women's football team goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested

A Seattle police statement has detailed the response to a 911 call in Kirkland after midnight on Saturday, in which officers could hear the dispute from the street.

Police described Solo's appearance as "intoxicated" and "upset" and said her 17-year-old nephew and adult sister were injured.

The 32-year-old football star was believed to have been hosting a house party when the dispute happened, as reported in the Seattle Times.

According to a Seattle jail inmate registry, where Solo is listed under Hope Amelia Stevens - her married name - she is being held without bail on two charges of domestic violence assault in the fourth degree.

US Soccer and Reign FC representatives said they were aware of Solo's arrest but declined comment.

A witness also declined to speak to reporters.

Solo's husband, Jerramy Stevens, played nine seasons for the NFL club the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hours before the couple's wedding in 2012, Stevens was arrested on the belief that he had assaulted Solo, but he was released because of insufficient evidence.

Solo has appeared on Dancing with the Stars and has played on two Olympic gold medal-winning women's football teams.

She is due to appear in Kirkland Municipal Court on Monday.