In the stadium tunnel before Argentina's opening World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, cameras caught superstar Lionel Messi ignoring a little boy's attempt at a handshake.

Messi denies snubbing young fan

It was the snub that reverberated throughout the soccer world.

Cue interrogations in the media as to whether Messi had intentionally overlooked the boy, thus crushing the boy's heart and making him forever an enemy of Argentina.

But in the aftermath of the match, which Argentina won 2-1 with Messi scoring a brilliant winner, he reportedly told Fox Sports Argentina that he would never intentionally hurt a child's feelings.

"I heard what they are saying; I did not want to greet a young boy, I swerved my hand. Crazy. How can I not greet a kid, just do not get it," Messi said.

The Argentine said he turned to greet some kids after speaking with the referees. In fact, images proved the fact.

Those images show that, after shaking hands with referees, Messi turned to greet the group of boys serving as mascots for the match. Unfortunately, the "snubbed" boy had moved on and wasn't the recipient of Messi's greeting.

This should put to bed the controversy...at least until Argentina's second match against Iran.

All eyes will be on Messi in the tunnel.

