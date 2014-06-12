A dummies guide to the 2014 World Cup

The World Cup will be the hottest topic on the planet when it kicks off on Friday, so here's a simple guide to help you brush up on your football knowledge before the biggest show on Earth.

All you need to know about the World Cup

Who is likely to win it?

Anything can happen on football's biggest stage, but there are three teams more likely than any other to lift the trophy. They are Spain, Brazil and Argentina. Spain are the defending World Cup champions and won the European Championship in between drinks, while host country Brazil boasts some of the best footballers on the planet and have the home ground advantage. Argentina arguably has an even better roster of players, led by Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, and in South America they aren't too far from home.

Who are the Socceroos playing and when?

The Socceroos are in Group B, the group of death and face reigning champions Spain, 2010 finalists the Netherlands and dark horse Chile. Our boys kick off their campaign against Chile this Saturday morning at 8am, then play the Dutch at 2am on Thursday, June 19 (yes, the morning after State of Origin Game II) before facing the sum of all our Spanish fears at 3.40am on Tuesday, June 24.

Who are the best players?

Lionel Messi, Argentina: Messi is football. The star attacker is only 26 and already has an impressive record with club FC Barcelona, including six Spanish league and three Champions league titles. With no disrespect to Argentina's Group F opponents, football fans can expect him to tear apart Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nigeria and Iran.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal: The best player in the world, for this year at least. While Ronaldo, the FIFA Ballon d’Or winner, isn't supported by as many superstar teammates as Messi, he is still a masterclass of technical ability, speed and crowd-pleasing tricks. He helped lead his club Real Madrid to a Champions League title and could take Portugal to the final if the stars align.

Luis Suarez, Uruguay: After scoring 31 goals for merseyside club Liverpool FC, Suarez was voted the English Premier League's Player of the Year. Arguably the best striker in the world, he will make a huge task for defenders from Group D opponents Costa Rica, England and Italy.

What matches can't be missed?

Brazil vs Mexico - Wednesday June 18, 5am:

Hosts Brazil come into the tournament with as much expectation as defending champions Spain and nothing would please Mexicans more than spoiling the dreams of rivals Brazil.

Spain v Netherlands - Saturday, June 14, 5am:

Although Australia's opening match is at 8am on this morning, this is one of, if not the, biggest game in the group stage. Spain and the Netherlands went at it in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Spain came out on top. The Netherlands will be out for revenge.

England v Italy - Sunday, June 15, 8am:

See some of the superstars of the EPL line up against the heroes of the Serie A in one of Europe's fiercest rivalries. England boast the players we know and love like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney while Italy won the World Cup in 2006.

Germany v Portugal - Tuesday, June 17, 2am:

Germany play one of the most exciting brands of football in the world game. Packed full of world-class players like Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, Germany are contenders at each World Cup and coming up against Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United winger Nani and William Carvalho will be mouth-watering stuff.

Who is the dark horse?

Unlucky for us Australians, Chile are the dark horse for the 2014 World Cup. They boast true attacking weapons in Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal (who will miss the Australian clash) and Barcelona attacker Alexis Sanchez. Chile played Germany in a friendly in March, where they beat them 1-0 on their own Berlin turf, as well as sweeping aside England 2-0 win at Wembley last November.

When is the final?

Monday, July 14 at 5am.