Postecoglou’s Squad Signifies New Era in Australian Football

The Socceroos World Cup squad is illustrative of coach Ange Postecoglou’s attacking style and highlights his intent to bring the national team into the future.

Postecoglou’s World Cup Squad Signifies New Era in Australian Football

Postecoglou’s optimism will make or break Australia’s campaign.

Perhaps if the Socceroo’s were not facing such formidable opponents it would be a different scenario, but it is positive to see a coach willing to stick to his philosophy.

The Australian coach was forced to rule out striker Josh Kennedy and star playmaker Tom Rogic through injury, while goalkeeper Mark Birighitti was also left out.

Kennedy is suffering a back injury, while Rogic’s persistent groin concern was apparent in his lacklustre performance on Monday.

The most astonishing omission however, was defensive veteran Luke Wilshire.

Having made 80 caps for Australia, Wilshire is one of the most experienced Socceroos that travelled on the plane to Brazil.

Amongst such a young, inexperienced side and a backline made of predominantly A-League players, Wilshire could have played an intrinsic role in leading Australia’s defence.

His exclusion from the squad epitomises the Socceroos’ ongoing period of transition and is emblematic of Postecoglou’s continued faith in youth.

Asked what ruled him out, Postecoglou was elusive.

"A whole range of things - balance of squad, individual, condition they're in, how they respond to training," he said.

"Was he unlucky? Yes, but so were others. Someone has to miss out."

The inclusion of youngsters such as Massimo Luongo and Adam Taggart proves the future is bright for the Socceroos and exemplifies just how far Australian football has come in the last decade.

But the question still remains – despite a dramatic culture shock in terms of the squad and style of play, how will they match up against the likes of Chile, Spain and the Dutch?

Last week the squad could not defeat a weakened South Africa side, and next week they will face a fully fit Chile who are full of international stars.

Postecoglou’s coaching philosophy is based around attack, maintaining effective possession and building up from the backline.

While this style of football is certainly what our national side needs, it remains to be seen if they are ready to implement it against the pressing, possession and high tempo football that their opponents Chile, Netherlands and Spain will bring.

Australia will need to be disciplined in defence and ensure that their defensive block is compact and tight.

Their opponents will more than likely dominate possession, and in order to get any sort of result, they will need to continually deny them space and time on the ball and then try to capitalise on the counter.

Execution in transition will be a critical factor for Australia.

This World Cup will mark the beginning of a new era in Australian football.

This campaign will not be marked by results, it will be marked by our performances and the application of each player’s attitude.

The rejuvenation of our national side has to begin somewhere, and if the Socceroos can implement their new style and push their opponents to the limit, Brazil 2014 will be a huge success.

With the 2015 Asian Cup up next, Postecoglou should be commended for his bravery.

He is the first coach since Guus Hiddink to build a team spirit and style that could defy the odds.

If the Socceroos can adapt to their opposition, and implement their attacking style on the counter, they should have nothing to fear.

The majority of people will expect three loses, and while this is could be a reality, the Socceroos underdog mentality and inexorable team spirit, may see them achieve an upset or two and overcome their critics.

Australia have a crucial final warm-up match against Croatia on Friday (Saturday AEST) before opening their World Cup campaign against Chile on June 13.

Group matches against the Netherlands (June 18) and Spain (June 23) follow.

AUSTRALIA WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (Club Brugge), Mitchell Langerak (Borussia Dortmund), Eugene Galekovic (Adelaide United).

Defenders: Ivan Franjic (Brisbane Roar), Jason Davidson (Heracles Almelo), Matthew Spiranovic (Western Sydney Wanderers), Bailey Wright (Preston North End), Alex Wilkinson (Jeonbuk Motors), Ryan McGowan (Shandong Luneng).

Midfielders: Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace), Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory), James Holland (Austria Vienna), Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town), Oliver Bozanic (Luzern), Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar), Mark Bresciano (Al-Gharafa).

Attackers: Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls), Dario Vidosic (Sion), Tommy Oar (FC Utrecht), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory), Ben Halloran (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Adam Taggart (Newcastle Jets), Mathew Leckie (FSV Frankfurt).