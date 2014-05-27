There have been many contenders for 'worst penalty ever' in the internet age but this 'effort' from Serbia might just be the new champion.

Is this penalty the worst ever taken in professional football?

The 'attempt' came from experienced striker Nenad Mirosavljević in Čukarički's match with Radnički Niš in the Serbian Premier League on Sunday.

The match finished 0-0 and it is no surprise that neither side was able to hit the target if this spot-kick kick is anything to go by.

Mirosavljević is most famous for scoring against both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid for APOEL during their 2009-2010 Champions League campaign.

He is now 36 though and we think it is fair to say his best days are behind him.

This article originally appeared on Eurosport