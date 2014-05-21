Champions League Final 2014: Preview

2014 Champions League Final – Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio da Luz, Portugal

Sunday 25th of May, 4:45 AM Kick Off (Eastern Australian Time)

For the first time in Champions League history, cross-city rivals will battle it out to be crowned the champions of Europe.

Real Madrid will be chasing a ninth title, whereas Atletico have never won the Champions League and their last final appearance was a staggering forty years ago.

However, Madrid’s superior European history will be put aside this weekend, as Atletico coach Diego Simeone has assembled a squad that is more than capable of rivaling Real.



Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to play, and will be looking to write his name in football history alongside the likes of former Real stars Raul and Zinedine Zidane.

The 29-year-old has continued his unprecedented form this season, scoring a career best 16 goals in his 10 Champions League appearances so far, following on from the 12 he notched last season.

His explosive pace, incredible technical ability and clinical finishing will be extremely hard for Atletico to stop.

This is all intensified by his relationship with new counterpart Gareth Bale, who has been declared fit to play ahead of the most significant game of his career so far.

The duo has contributed 68 goals for Los Blancos in all competitions this season.

However, it is not all good news for Real.

They have been dealt huge setbacks with suspended midfield talisman Xabi Alonso unavailable to play and Karim Benzema struggling with injury.

Meanwhile, Atletico will be sweating on the fitness of star striker Diego Costa, but besides that will have a fully fit squad raring to go.

If the prolific Costa is unable to play then David Villa and Raul Garcia, who have combined for 22 goals in La Liga, will be counted on to lead the attack, with Koke offering support from the middle.

This season, Real Madrid finished the La Liga season in third place, while Atletico were crowned champions for the first time in 18 years.

Regardless of where they finished, both sides have revolutionised the game this season.



Their triumphs over sides such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich have made evident that the 'tiki-taka' style of play has lost some of its prominence in modern football.

Real's increase in goals and chances this season has come from Ancelotti's desire for his players to be much faster and effective in their use of the ball.

Tactically each side is very similar so it will be extremely interesting to see what approach each side takes.

Real Madrid tend to cover up space and then immediately counter-attack, whereas Atletico are known for pressuring and restricting the opposition's passing options.

Both sides are renowned for their compact and tight defence and their ability to counter-attack effectively.

Execution in transition will be a critical factor for each side. Whoever utilises possession most effectively will be the side that wins.

Both sides have been inseparable over the past two seasons, each enjoying different degrees of success in recent times.



Atleti claimed two famous wins against Real in 2013, winning last season's Copa del Rey final 2-1 and then winning 1-0 in their first league meeting this season.

Their next fixture for this season saw them play out a 2-2 draw at the beginning of March, with that man Ronaldo popping up late in the match to rescue a point at the Vicente Calderon.

The rivals also faced off in the Copa del Rey this year, with Real Madrid convincing winners over two legs, claiming a 5-0 aggregate success.

Ultimately, the biggest night in club football looks set to be a thrilling contest that will be extremely difficult to predict.

The world's best counter-attacking sides meet in a match that will produce the highest quality of football.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Atletico Madrid