Ange Postecoglou has left out captain Lucas Neill in the 23-man Socceroos squad to take on Ecuador in an international friendly in London next week.

Lucas Neill dumped from Socceroos squad to face Ecuador in World Cup warm-up

Postecoglou gave his nod to a new, youthful direction of the national team, including four debutantes Curtis Good, Chris Herd, Massimo Luongo and Ben Halloran.

"I'm very confident with the guys we've got coming through," Postecoglou said.

The most notable omission though was of course skipper Lucas Neill, who only secured a new club this week, signing with Watford FC.

"The one thing that won't be ignored is good form and regular football," Postecoglou said.

"The door isn't closed [for Neill], but I won't move from those playing regular football."

Postecoglou did not name who would replace Neill as captain however, and batted away questions from media about who would wear the skipper's armband.

"I don't know what the fascination with the national captain is. If I say it's Michael Clarke will everyone be happy?" Postecoglou said.

"Because I'm not interested in who the national captain is, I'm trying to select a squad and the rest of it is the stuff other people are obviously obsessed with, but not me".

For capped Socceroos Adam Sarota, Brad Jones and Russia-based Luke Wilkshire, it will be their first match under Postecoglou since Holger Osieck's departure.

Since being appointed head coach of the Socceroos in October last year, Postecoglou has been racking up frequent flyer points jetsetting around the world in search of potential Socceroos candidates for the World Cup in June.

"The squad to face Ecuador represents the first steps in what I believe is the building of the next golden generation for Australian football, acknowledging there is a need to balance experimentation and experience to achieve this," Postecoglou said.

"The Ecuador match gives this group of players an opportunity to stake a claim for the World Cup".

Fellow Brazil qualifiers Ecuador are not expected to be easy-beats at Millwall's home ground 'The Den' on March 5. The friendly match is a key warm-up fixture for both sides.

With less than four months until the World Cup kicks off, it's the last chance for Postecoglou to test some new blood before deciding on the final 30-man squad in May.

FULL SQUAD

Oliver Bozanic (FC Luzern, SWITZERLAND), Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls, USA), Jason Davidson (SC Heracles Almelo, NETHERLANDS), Ivan Franjic (Brisbane Roar FC, AUSTRALIA), Curtis Good (Dundee United FC, SCOTLAND), Ben Halloran (Fortuna Dusseldorf, GERMANY), Chris Herd (Aston Villa FC, ENGLAND), James Holland (FK Austria Vienna, AUSTRIA), Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace FC, ENGLAND), Brad Jones (Liverpool FC, ENGLAND), Mitchell Langerak (B.V. Borussia 09 Dortmund, GERMANY), Matthew Leckie (FSV Frankfurt 1899, GERMANY), Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town FC, ENGLAND), Ryan McGowan (Shandong Luneng Taishan FC, CHINA), Matthew McKay (Brisbane Roar FC, AUSTRALIA), Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory FC, AUSTRALIA), Tommy Oar (FC Utrecht, HOLLAND), Tommy Rogic (Melbourne Victory FC, AUSTRALIA), Matt Ryan (Club Brugge KV, BELGIUM), Adam Sarota (FC Utrecht, HOLLAND), Matthew Spiranovic (Western Sydney Wanderers FC, AUSTRALIA), Dario Vidosic (FC Sion, SWITZERLAND), Luke Wilkshire (FK Dinamo Moscow, RUSSIA).