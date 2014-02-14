Joseph Minala, the 17-year-old who plays for Lazio, has shut down his social media accounts following abuse over his age.

Footballer, 17, accused of being much older than he claims

The internet was awash with pictures of the teenage midfielder with everyone staggered that he was just 17.

The uproar over Minala's birth date on his passport seems to have really got to him and he has closed down his social media accounts.

The Cameroonian has now blocked photos on his Instagram account, deleted his Facebook profile and filtered out Twitter pictures of himself.

He did, however, tweet the following message, which has been translated.

"Envy is the weakness of man, and those with a poor soul hurt others when you are in Serie A (the top league of Italian football). Love you! Forza Lazio."

Lazio also released a separate statement confirming the paperwork on his birth is "absolutely legitimate" and registered with the football federation.

They have also threatened to sue Senegalese news website senego.net for reporting Minala is actually 41-year-old.

"Lazio denounce this latest attempt from hostile figures to throw a sinister light on this club and are prepared to take legal action to protect the good name of the club and its players," they said.

He may only be 17, but it's already been a pretty controversial career for Minala.

"He had a difficult time growing up. If you talk to him you’ll realise he is in every way a 17-year-old lad," agent Diego Tavano told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Minala only joined the Italian giants back in December.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo! UK