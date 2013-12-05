Cristiano Ronaldo opens museum dedicated to himself

Cristiano Ronaldo announces that he is opening a museum dedicated to his favourite subject: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The museum will be located on the Portuguese island of Madeira, where he was born.

The 28-year-old Real Madrid player will use the museum to showcase memorabilia from his hugely successful career, which began in the 1990s on the island itself.

Ronaldo said he would be there in person on December 15 for the opening of the museum in Madeira's capital Funchal, which will showcase memorabilia including footballs, photographs and trophies.

He was speaking in Madeira, where he had travelled with his mother and young son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, to finalise plans for the opening.

Ronaldo has been enjoying one of the best years of his career. He leads both La Liga and the Champions League in goals this season and he hopes to finally crack Lionel Messi's record run of four straight Ballon d'or award wins.

Apparently he's feeling as confident as a man with a museum dedicated to himself about his chances of winning the award for the second time.

Asked by local media in Madeira about his chances of picking up the Ballon D'Or 2013, which he is tipped to win, he would only say that a space has been reserved in case of success.

Meanwhile, Nicklas Bendtner's Nicklas Bendtner museum, located in a tent behind one of north London's busiest supermarkets, is still awaiting its first visitor.

= Thanks to UK blog =