Incredible picture of footballer targeted by lasers

This might be an incredible photo but it is quite shocking behaviour.

Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahli have disgraced themselves by shining laser lights in the face of the poor goalkeeper of South Africa's Orlando Pirates Senzo Meyiwa during their African Champions League final at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo.

No less than five laser pointers can be seen aimed at the head of the keeper.

It is obviously very off putting for the player and poor sportsmanship from the crowd.

It is also quite dangerous.

"The retina is very sensitive and is not made to cope with light of that intensity. If shined for even a few seconds into someone's eyes different symptoms can occur, temporary blindness, blurry vision, spotty vision, the sight may not even fully return," said Dr. Robert Josephburg, an ophthalmologist and retina specialist, when asked about the possible consequences.

It is becoming an all too common occureence on the sporting field.

Earlier this year the two best footballers on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both targeted during games.