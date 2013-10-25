In the pantheon of worst dives ever, Arturo Vidal has probably in all likelihood reached its pinnacle.

Is this the worst dive ever?

So outrageously bad was his attempt to 'win' a penalty during his side’s defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, it was almost endearing.

Having sauntered into the box, Vidal, one can only assume, 'felt' contact, and, having felt said contact, the Chilean elected to take a tumble - and what a tumble it was.

In fairness, his tumble was so bad that it looks like the grass did actually foul him as you can see below.

In his defence, he was completely insistent that he had been fouled and turned around to berate the official for not giving him the penalty he felt he was owed.

It was typical of what was a difficult night for Juventus, they ended up losing the tie 2-1 to leave them third in the group having drawn two and lost one of their opening three games.

