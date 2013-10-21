Referee hit by smoke bomb during EPL match

An assistant referee was struck by a firework thrown from a section of Tottenham supporters during the London side's Premier League game at Aston Villa.

David Bryan, who was running the line in front of the Spurs fans located in the Doug Ellis Stand, was hit by a flare or smoke bomb thrown after Andros Townsend opened the scoring in the first half.

The restart after the 31st-minute goal was delayed after the incident but Bryan, who appeared to have been hit on the back of the neck, was fit to continue.

The Football Association announced on Sunday evening that it was launching an investigation, while two arrests were made by police.

Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas said: "Obviously it is not great to see. It should be avoided completely. I think it touched the linesman. I think situations like this do not have a place in football. I sincerely hope it does not happen again."

