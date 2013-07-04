A-League stars Del Piero and Ono to miss Man U match: reports

The A-League All Stars match against Manchester United has hit a speed bump with reports the domestic competition’s two biggest players, Alessandro Del Piero and Shinji Ono will miss the much anticipated showcase.

Sydney FC’s Del Piero and Western Sydney Wanderers ‘genius’ Ono were voted into the team by Australian football fans and an expert panel.

However the two are not likely to be available for the game to be played in Sydney in a few weeks time.

News Ltd reports that even though Ono will be in the country, the Wanderers don’t want to risk him being injured before the A-League season where the club will aim to defend last year’s minor Premiership.

Del Piero on the other hand is currently in Europe. The Juventus legend will meet up with teammates in Japan ahead of Sydney FC’s preseason clash with the J-League's Sagan Tosu, to be held on July 24, before returning to Italy to commence his preseason training.

Football Federation reportedly did all they could to get Del Piero and Ono on board but their participation is still in doubt.

Manchester United big names Wayne Rooney, Nemanja Vidic, Robin Van Persie and veteran Ryan Giggs, are all expected to make the trip for the exhibition match.

Manchester United will play the A-League All Stars at ANZ Stadium on July 20. The match will be broadcast LIVE and FREE on Seven.