Socceroos great Harry Kewell signed with A-League club Melbourne Heart on Wednesday in a major boost for his hopes of 2014 World Cup selection.

Kewell signs with Melbourne Heart

The 34-year-old striker will wear the No.10 shirt for the Heart whose latest recruiting move will add further intrigue to their rivalry with Melbourne Victory, where Kewell played in 2011/12.

Victory host Heart in round one of the new season on October 12 at Etihad Stadium.

Kewell will have the benefit of more than three months of pre-season before taking on his old side, according to Heart chief executive Scott Munn.

The former Liverpool, Leeds United and Galatasaray star left the Victory after the 2011/12 season for family reasons and has been rarely sighted in club football since.

He was released by Qatari club Al-Gharafa last month after playing three matches as cover for injured Socceroo Mark Bresciano.

Kewell missed selection for Australia's decisive World Cup qualifiers this month. His dearth of recent club football was a factor, although coach Holger Osieck said the door was not closed.

"It's always been my intention to come back and play in the A-League," Kewell said in a statement.

"(Heart coach) John Aloisi and I have known each other a long time and we have played together, so I'm thrilled to be part of Melbourne Heart at an exciting time."

Kewell's eight-goal season for Victory in 2011/12 suggested he had plenty of good football left in him.

A solid summer campaign with the Heart will not only prove a point to Australian fans, it will also boost Kewell's World Cup selection hopes, should Australia qualify.

"I have been in regular contact with Harry over the past few months and have been so struck and impressed by his hunger," Aloisi said.

"It's impossible to argue against the football quality and international experience that Harry will bring to our team and to the A-League.

"I watched Harry's progress in the Middle East very closely and it's clear that, physically, he is in great condition so we are confident that, with a big pre-season, he will be flying by round one."

Munn confirmed Kewell was not signed as a marquee player and will fit under the salary cap.

He said Kewell had some "unfinished business" and rubbished a suggestion signing the veteran striker was a risk because of his age and history of injuries.

The Heart chief pointed out Kewell is only a month older than Victory and Socceroos striker Archie Thompson.

"We talk about his age. I have a bit of a chuckle there," Munn told Fox Sports.

"Certainly that blue side of town likes to roll those things out.

"We're very happy with his fitness.

"That round one against Melbourne Victory is going to be something special."