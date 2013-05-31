Footballer wants to adopt Chinese sewer baby

The story of 'Baby 59' — the infant who was dramatically rescued from a Chinese sewer pipe — has evoked sympathy, anger and shock all around the world.

The news has not escaped controversial Romanian striker Adrian Mutu, who has stated his belief that God wants him to adopt the newborn.

On Romanian TV Mutu spoke about his bizarre revelation.

"I couldn't figure out how to carry on living, how to eat my breakfast when I saw this story on TV. He's a special child. When I saw the baby I said 'I must adopt him, he has been sent to me by God,'" he said.

"Just look at this poor little fellow. He made such a strong impression on me. I told my wife we have to help him, we have to do everything we can.

"I never thought I would adopt a baby, I had no plan concerning that, but I just know: I have to help this one."

The father-of-three, who is now playing in Ligue 1 with Ajaccio, appears to have highly virtuous intentions.

However Romania is not currently one of the 17 approved countries whose citizens can adopt from China.

Also, Mutu may also have slightly more pressing concerns to deal with than adopting a famous baby, seeing as he still owes Chelsea over €17m in damages after testing positive for cocaine.

Thanks to the Dirty Tackle Blog