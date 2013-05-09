Sir Alex Ferguson might have announced his retirement but his legacy will last considerably longer than the 26 years he spent in charge at Old Trafford. It's not just the trophies that Fergie will be remembered for though. Infamous for his withering put-downs to journalists, and fierce loyalty to his players, the man from Govan has had plenty to say whilst building his dynasty.

‘Youse are all f*****g idiots!’ – Sir Alex in quotes

Here we look at some of the quotes that have made Ferguson compulsive viewing during his time at Old Trafford.

ON LIVERPOOL

"My greatest challenge is not what's happening at the moment, my greatest challenge was knocking Liverpool right off their f***ing perch. And you can print that."

ON THE RUN-IN TO THE CLIMAX OF THE 2003 SEASON

"They [Arsenal] have a replay against Chelsea and if they win it they would face a semi-final three days before playing us in the league. But then they did say they were going to win the Treble, didn't they? It's squeaky bum time and we've got the experience now to cope."

ON ERIC CANTONA

"If ever there was one player, anywhere in the world, that was made for Manchester United, it was Cantona. He swaggered in, stuck his chest out, raised his head and surveyed everything as though he were asking: 'I'm Cantona. How big are you? Are you big enough for me?'"

ON THE CHANCES OF SELLING CRISTIANO RONALDO TO REAL MADRID

"Do you think I would get into a contract with that mob. Jesus Christ, no chance. I wouldn’t sell them a virus."

ON JOURNALISTS QUESTIONING THE CONTRIBUTION OF THEN RECORD SIGNING JUAN SEBASTIAN VERON

"Youse are all f*****g idiots!"

ON WINNING THE EUROPEAN CUP IN 1999

(Speaking after Roy Keane's inspired performance in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League against Juventus after receiving a booking which meant he would miss the final)

"It was the most emphatic display of selflessness I have seen on a football field. Pounding over every blade of grass, competing if he would rather die of exhaustion than lose, he inspired all around him. I felt such an honour to be associated with such a player."

(Ferguson's half-time team-talk during the 1999 European Cup final with Bayern Munich)

"At the end of this game, the European Cup will be only six feet away from you, and you’ll not even able to touch it if we lose. And for many of you, that will be the closest you will ever get. Don’t you dare come back in here without giving your all."

(After United won with two dramatic goals in stoppage time)

"I can't believe it. I can't believe it. Football. Bloody hell."

ON RAFA BENITEZ, REACTING TO THE SPANIARD'S INFAMOUS 'FACTS' PRESS CONFERENCE DURING THE 2009 TITLE RACE

"I think he was an angry man. He must have been disturbed for some reason. I think you have got to cut through the venom of it and hopefully he'll reflect and understand what he said was absolutely ridiculous."

ON NOISY NEIGHBOURS CITY

"There has been a lot of expectation on Manchester City and with the spending they have done they have to win something. Sometimes you have a noisy neighbour and have to live with it. You can't do anything about them..."

ON ARSENE WENGER AND ARSENAL

"They say he's an intelligent man, right? Speaks five languages. I've got a 15-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast who speaks five languages!"

"He's a novice and should keep his opinions to Japanese football."

ON DENNIS WISE

"He could start a row in an empty house."

ON JOSE MOURINHO

"He was certainly full of it, calling me 'Boss' and 'Big Man' when we had our post-match drink after the first leg. But it would help if his greetings were accompanied by a decent glass of wine. What he gave me was paint-stripper."

REMEMBERING MOURINHO'S GRAND ENTRANCE INTO ENGLISH FOOTBALL

"I remember his first press conference [at Chelsea, in 2004] and I thought: 'Christ, he's a cocky b******, him'. He was telling the players: 'Look, I'm the special one, we don't lose games.'"

ON DAVID BECKHAM

"David Beckham is Britain’s finest striker of a football not because of God-given talent but because he practises with a relentless application that the vast majority of less gifted players wouldn’t contemplate."

(Playing down the famous incident in which he allegedly kicked a boot which hit David Beckham in the forehead)

'"It was a freakish incident. If I tried it 100 or a million times it couldn't happen again. If I could I would have carried on playing!"

ON HIS INFAMOUS HAIRDRYER TREATMENT

"Myths grow all the time. If I was to listen to the number of times I've thrown teacups then we've gone through some crockery in this place. It's completely exaggerated, but I don't like people arguing back with me."

ON RETIRED ITALIAN STRIKER FILIPPO INZAGHI

"Inzaghi was born in an offside position."

DURING WAYNE ROONEY'S CONTRACT SAGA IN 2010

"Sometimes you look in a field and you see a cow and you think it's a better cow than the one you've got in your own field. It's a fact. Right? And it never really works out that way."

ON THE ITALIANS

"When an Italian tells me it's pasta on the plate, I check under the sauce to make sure. They are the inventors of the smokescreen."

ON THE MEN IN THE MIDDLE

"You can't applaud a referee."

ON PLAYERS PAST AND PRESENT

(On Paul Ince when at United...)

"I used to have a saying that when a player is at his peak, he feels as though he can climb Everest in his slippers. That's what he was like."

(On Paul Ince ...after he left United)

"He's a bully, a f***ing big-time Charlie."

(On Ryan Giggs)

"Whether dribbling or sprinting, Ryan can leave the best defenders with twisted blood."

(On Ryan Giggs again)

"The first time I saw him, he was 13 and just floated over the ground like a cocker spaniel chasing a piece of paper in the wind."

ON UNITED'S HOME SUPPORT

"We have people coming here to admire the scenery and enjoy their crisps."

ON THE PHILOSOPHY OF WINNING

"I don't like losing but I've mellowed. I maybe have a short fuse but it goes away quicker now."

ON LEGACY

(A proud moment when surpassing Sir Matt Busby's managerial record)

"I’m privileged to have followed Sir Matt because all you have to do is to try and maintain the standards that he set so many years ago."

ON RETIREMENT

"I think it’s important to work and I’m entitled to work. Some people do not want to work but I want to continue working. Retirement is for young people."

