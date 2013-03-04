The parents of an English baby have been criticised for blackening the face of their child to look like former Manchester City footballer Mario Balotelli.

Baby has chocolate smeared on his face to look like Mario Balotelli

Balotelli, an Italian of Ghanaian descent, is well-known for his trademark bleached mo-hawk and erratic behaviour on and off the pitch.

In a bizarre tribute to the striker, the baby's face was smeared with chocolate and a sponge was attached to his head.

The baby even wore a top bearing the slogan 'Why Always Me?', similar to the shirt Balotelli famously wore in a match against Manchester United 18 months ago (below).

The picture was posted on Twitter and has been retweeted thousands of times.

The Mirror is reporting the baby's father is a fan of City's arch rivals United. Neither the father nor Balotelli have commented on the matter.

Parenting expert Sue Atkins, author of Parenting Made Easy: How To Raise Happy Children, told the UK's Sunday Mirror: "Just looking at this picture makes me very uncomfortable, especially the fact the child is blacked up. I don't like it at all.

"Using a baby to make a point about football is just totally inappropriate. This child has no say in this. It is just wrong."

The incident comes just two months after a 10-year-old football fan from Leeds was embroiled in a similar scandal.

The boy blackened his face and took a series of photos with his hero El Hadji Diouf, who is from Senegal.

Despite Diouf and his teammates seeing the lighter side of the costume, the boy's father was forced to defend his son after a backlash on Twitter.