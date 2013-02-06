Mario Balotelli is at the centre of a racism storm after his club vice president, Paolo Berlusconi, referred to him as 'the family's little nigger'.

Balotelli at centre of racism storm

Berlusconi is the younger brother of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is the AC Milan president.

Balotelli made his debut for AC Milan on the weekend after a transfer from Manchester City.

Berlusconi made the comments at a political meeting in Monza and was filmed by reporters.

The clip shows him saying,"OK, we are all off to see the family's little nigger. He's a crazy head. All the young ladies are invited as well – you can even have a chance to meet the president (Silvio Berlusconi)."

The clip has been featured on the website of Italian newspaper La Republica and has caused outrage across Italy.

It comes not long after Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng received plaudits from Silvio Berlusconi for walking off the pitch after being racially abused in January.

Balotellii scored two goals on debut for Milan, beating Udinese 2-1.