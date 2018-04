An unsuspecting cameraman has turned into an overnight celebrity after a stunning display of skills during a football match, was captured on film.

In the Omani league game, as the ball was hoofed long and headed straight toward the cameraman, it looked like it would all turn ugly.

But ever the professional, the cameraman did not flinch. Instead, without looking, he back-heeled the ball to an incoming player ready to collect the ball for a throw-in.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be proud.