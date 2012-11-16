News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Russian football slammed over 'inhumane' bear stunt
Russian football slammed over 'inhumane' bear stunt

Sent off player kung fu kicks rival in chest

Brooks Peck at The Dirty Tackle
Yahoo7 /

Argentine striker Gaston Cellerino was sent off near the end of a Chilean Primera Division match between his Union La Calera side and Wanderers after receiving his second yellow card.

As he trudged off the pitch, opposing goalkeeper Mauricio Viana got a bit too close and Cellerino brushed him away, prompting Viana to drop the ground like he was hurt.

A brief standoff between Cellerino and another Wanderers player ensued, but when Viana rushed back into it, Cellerino decided he had had enough and unleashed a wicked kung-fu kick to his chest.

Viana was out for the count and Cellerino was dragged off, surely for the last time he will see a pitch for a long while. Nigel De Jong has nothing on him, but Eric Cantona will probably send him a fruit basket.

Back To Top