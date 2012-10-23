Keeper saves same penalty three times

A Bolivian goalkeeper has pulled off one of the most amazing sequences of penalty saves ever seen on a football pitch after he saved the same penalty three times.

With the scores locked at 1-1 with 16 minutes left, Carlos Arias of Bolivian top-flight side Oriente Petrolero was called upon to try and stop a spot-kick taken by Universitario's Gabriel Rios.

The striker hit a fine penalty that was screaming towards the top corner, but Arias pulled off a marvellous dive high and right to push the ball around the post, showing why he has earned 39 international caps for his country.

Everyone in the stadium was impressed with Arias's heroics apart from referee Evert Cuellar, who judged that Arias had come off his line early and ordered the spot-kick to be retaken.

It's an offence that is almost never given, particularly given that Arias was only a foot or two off his line - but Cuellar stuck to his guns and Rios lined up again.

His second effort was solid if not brilliant, and as Arias again guessed correctly he parried it easily.

But Cuellar was still not satisfied, claiming that the goalie was once again off his line.

They had been angry the first time, but second time around the furious Oriente players lost the plot completely. After failing to intimidate the match officials into changing their minds, they stormed off the pitch back towards the dugout and initially refused to play on.

A nine-minute break ensued, after which Oriente decided they should play on.

Once again Arias had to try and save the spot-kick - though this time it was, understandably, a different taker. Yet Edgar Escalante's effort was truly abysmal, weak and straight down the middle. Arias saved with ease, sparking delirium among the visiting players and fans, and Oriente held on for a draw.

