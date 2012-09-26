Dinamo Zagreb player gets massive fine for opening a beer on team bus

Dinamo Zagreb defender Domagoj Vida is being called "probably the stupidest footballer in the world" after deciding that the bus ride to a cup match against lower division club NK Vrsar the next day was a good place to pop open a beer. It would turn out to be the most expensive beer he's ever opened.

From the Independent:

The coach of the Croatian champions, Ante Cacic, immediately ordered Vida to leave the bus, and the club have followed it up by imposing a fine of 100,000 euros [$AU124,000] on the 23-year-old.

"The Dinamo management has decided to punish Vida with a financial penalty of 100,000 euros for his behaviour," the club said on their website.

Vida, 'probably the stupidest footballer in the world', has 14 caps for Croatia.

Dinamo have had a string of player discipline issues lately, this being the fifth case in a month, so the massive fine was probably more of an attempt to end that than what it felt was a reasonable punishment for opening a beer the day before a match.

In other beer-related footballer news, Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini has told Abel Hernandez that he needs to stay away from the stuff if he's ever going to fulfill his potential. "He needs to stop going to nightclubs and he needs to stop drinking beer, otherwise he won't go very far down the road," Football Italia quotes Zamparini as saying. A €100,000 fine might be a quick way to stop him.

