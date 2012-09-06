Soccer coach cheats death in squirrel crash

It was 'squirrel one, Alan Knill' after the Scunthorpe manager revealed he could have been killed in a squirrel-related cycling accident.

Manager 'could have died' in squirrel crash

Knill faced boos and calls for his head at the end of Tuesday night's home defeat by Notts County in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy, but the League One club's difficult start to the season has been put into perspective by the rodent which almost took his life.

The 47-year-old was out riding his bike on Monday when he collided with a squirrel. Unable to dodge the animal, it got caught up in his wheel spokes and sent the manager flying over his handlebars.

"It was quite serious at the time, I was flying through the air," Knill, who escaped with just cuts and bruises, told the BBC.

"I came off my bike at 20-whatever miles an hour, an ambulance was called and everything - I could have died.

"I saw it run into the road but couldn't do anything about it and it just hit my wheel and stuck in my wheel and hit my brakes. I went over the top of my bike and landed on my head, shoulder and neck."

Knill explained that the incident helped him take the long view of his the Iron's losing run of six matches in all competitions.

"I'm worrying every night about football, but I could have been dead on Monday and it's so stupid," he said.

"I'm not and you have to put things into perspective. The situation we're in at the moment, I don't cherish and I don't like being in, but there are worse situations."